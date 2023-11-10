Surprise Squad
3 Fairview Heights officers injured trying to detain suspect who followed ex-girlfriend to police station

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three officers from the Fairview Heights Police Department were injured trying to detain a man who allegedly followed his ex-girlfriend to the police department’s parking lot.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, around 6:30 a.m., Fairview Heights Officers responded to their own parking lot after a caller alleged her ex-boyfriend was following her by car and was “actively threatening her with a firearm.”

Officers spoke to the woman and learned that she drove to the police department because her ex-boyfriend was following her by car, and she was afraid he would commit violence towards her.

The suspect, 34-year-old DeMarcus Lowery, of Cahokia Heights, Ill., drove onto the police department parking lot, exited his vehicle, and approached the woman’s car. Police say Lowery appeared unarmed but yelled at the woman while also “violently hitting the caller’s driver’s door window with his forehead.”

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation by asking him to back away from the woman, but had to use physical force to try and control him. Police eventually tased Lowery after he continued to resist, and were able to take him into custody.

Three officers were injured during the altercation. A sergeant was treated at an emergency room and later released. Lowery refused any treatment by medical personnel.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office issued Lowery three counts of Resisting a Peace Officer, a Class 4 felony.  He has been transferred to the St. Clair County Jail pending arraignment and pre-trial detention hearing.

