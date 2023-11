ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 68-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in St. Louis County Wednesday.

Sandra Ware was hit while crossing the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road and Kinamore Drive around 5:20 p.m. She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

