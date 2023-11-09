Two St. Louis-area suspects in Jan. 6 capitol riot to be transferred to jail in Washington, D.C.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men accused of assaulting police at the Capitol nearly three years ago will remain behind bars and will be transferred to Washington, D.C. in handcuffs to face their charges.

Family members for both men were in court Thursday as the judge informed Jared Luther Owens and Jason Wallis that a grand jury in Washington, D.C. had indicted them. They will have to stay in their orange jumpsuits until they can board a plane with U.S. Marshals and be transferred to Washington, D.C., the scene of their alleged crime, for the rest of the case against them.

In several videos provided by federal prosecutors in their charging documents, Owens from St. Clair Wallis from Farmington, are allegedly seen in the thick of the incident on January 6, 2021. They are wearing helmets, walking within the restricted area of the Capitol, and closely following Capitol Police.

However, in a specific video, prosecutors claim it clearly shows the two “as they assaulted U.S. Capitol Police,” grabbing a bike rack, lifting it, and shoving the barricade into a line of officers. At least one officer said she sustained a fracture to her right hand and wrist. Afterward, they are both seen inside the Capitol.

In court today, it was announced that both have now been indicted on eight formal charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer, a crime that could carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Some discussion in court centered on the lack of jail space in Washington, D.C. for them, so it could be more than a month before they are sent from the St. Louis area east.

Attorneys for both men declined to comment.

