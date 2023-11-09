Spectrum Athlete Spotlight: Olivia Williams

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Olivia Williams is a senior field hockey player from Lafayette High School.

“Overall, she’s just a phenomenal athlete,” Lafayette junior Avery Brown said.

Williams, originally from Florida, moved to St. Louis when she was in first grade. She had an interest in playing ice hockey, but her mother researched field hockey as an alternative. From there, the Lancers’ center forward thrived in the sport, setting the school record for most points and scoring the most points in the state.

“I was following up with it through the whole season because I was always looking up to the older girls when I was younger that had the most points, so I was tracking it the whole time, but I was super excited,” Williams said.

“The amount of growth she made from one year to the next with her ceilings this high, she is phenomenal,” Lafayette Head field hockey coach Meghan Conroy said. “The balls on her stick, she’s going to do crazy things, but again it’s the impact she makes on people is what’s special about her.”

Williams shined a light on her teammates on and off the field.

“We are like childhood bestfriends,” Brown said. “Since first grade our parents are we really close, and we’ve grown up together our whole lives.”

When Brown quit gymnastics in eighth grade, Williams encouraged her to try out field hockey. Brown tried out her freshman year and made the team, playing alongside her best friend.

“I loved seeing how good she was and how much time she put into it and it really reflected on me to help me grow,” Brown said.

Williams also shows her leadership in the classroom.

“I also have the privilege to have Olivia as my cadet,” Conroy said. “She’s always helping me with the little things. Just having her by my side and kind of seeing what she’s like as a student, it’s been really neat.”

