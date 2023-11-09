SLPS Board files lawsuit to stop charter school expansion

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Board of Education of the City of St. Louis (SLPS Board) has filed a lawsuit to stop a new charter high school from opening.

According to the lawsuit, Believe STL Academy failed to give the SLPS Board a copy of its application within five days of filing with its sponsor, the Missouri State Charter School Commission. The lawsuit alleges that Believe STL did not follow the law that requires new charter school applicants to give the local school board timely notice of the application so they can review and file any objections.

According to the St. Louis Public School District, the Charter School Commission held a hearing and approved the application without the SLPS Board being notified or having a chance to review the application.

The SLPS Board voted unanimously to object to the charter application because Believe STL allegedly did not follow the law. The board also cited a decline in population and enrollment numbers as well as the number of high schools already in the City of St. Louis.

The State Board of Education approved the Believe STL application during a monthly meeting in October without acknowledging the SLPS Board’s objections, according to the lawsuit. In an executive session days later, the SLPS Board authorized legal action to require the State Board of Education, the Missouri Charter School Commission and Believe STL Academy to follow the law.

“This about two things,” SLPS Board President Antionette “Toni” Cousins said. “State officials and the operators of this proposed school ignoring the law, and the very real impact that adding yet another school will have on our city’s children. There are too many schools in St. Louis right now. If this charter doesn’t go out of business, another almost certainly will. Either way, a group of families and kids will be the ones to suffer, stuck looking for a new school with almost no notice.”

