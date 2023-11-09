SLMPD issues tickets as people keep running stop signs outside Crown Candy Kitchen

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is giving tickets to drivers in Old North St. Louis who are blatantly ignoring stop signs and creating public dangers.

The intersection outside the historic northside business Crown Candy Kitchen is where a lot of traffic problems happen.

Owner Andy Karandzieff is all too familiar with seeing people run the stop signs outside his business.

“I could stand out here for five minutes and I could capture plenty of video just by standing out here any time of the day,” Karandzieff said.

SLMPD traffic enforcement staked out the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, issuing citations to more than 50 drivers.

“They try to get somebody out here as often as they can, but once again, it’s a lot of places in the city,” Karandzieff said. “I’d love to have them out here every day, but I understand that South City has issues, Central West End has issues, we all have issues. We just don’t have enough policemen to do the job to maybe stem the tide.”

Last week Karandzieff shared surveillance video showing a man getting hit by a car and then the car driving away.

“We need to change the mindset of how people drive and understand that we have traffic laws for a reason, and it’s for our safety,” Karandzieff said. “I don’t know how we get back to people doing that.”

On Wednesday, during First Alert 4′s interview with Karandzieff, his security footage caught someone going through the stop sign and traffic enforcement pulling them over.

It’s something St. Louis driver Jordan Stuarts said he is used to seeing across the city.

“I think that people run red lights as well, but if there’s a light, they’re more apt to stop,” Stuart said. “Stop signs a lot of people don’t even acknowledge the stop signs, especially if they think it’s a street where they think there’s not gonna be any cross traffic.”

Stuart said that’s made him a more defensive and vigilant driver.

“There’s been plenty of times where I’ve stopped at green lights, and thank God I did,” Stuart said. “Two weeks ago I was going through a green light on North Lindbergh, and there was a car that flew right in front of me that had a red light. They weren’t paying attention and didn’t care. That happens a lot.”

We’re told the fines start around $125 for running a stop sign, but if you have expired plates or other violations, that amount will go up.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.