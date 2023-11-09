Protests slow traffic on Manchester in West County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Protests slowed traffic on a west St. Louis County road Thursday afternoon.

At 4 p.m., what appeared to be pro-Palestinian protesters were seen slowing traffic on Manchester near Wideman. Police officers and some of the protesters were standing in one lane of the roadway, while other protesters were on the shoulder of the roadway, on nearby grass and in a parking lot. About 30 minutes later, the group was seen walking along the side of Manchester.

Earlier in the day dozens of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered in downtown St. Louis.

The protests are part of a wider day of action in the region. The protesters are demanding action to save Palestinian lives.

