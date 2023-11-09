Pedestrian hit, killed in Jennings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Wednesday afternoon in Jennings.

The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt Road and Kinamore Drive. Police said an adult woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

