Pedestrian hit, killed in Jennings

Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed generic(Pixabay)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Wednesday afternoon in Jennings.

The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt Road and Kinamore Drive. Police said an adult woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

