Owners of abandoned buses unclear, leaves eyesores in Baden

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Abandoned vehicles in the city’s Baden neighborhood are becoming an eyesore, and First Alert 4 is taking concerns to the owners.

A yellow school bus and a blue party bus are sitting on the 8900 block of Newby and have apparently been sitting there for quite some time.

The city’s website says abandoned or derelict vehicles are eyesores, claiming violators may be ticketed or towed. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with these.

“Those are my buses. I put them together for my personal business, man. What else y’all want to know,” said a guy who claims the buses are his. He wouldn’t tell First Alert 4 his name.

For years, we’ve reported on broken-down, abandoned vehicles littering the streets of the city.

In 2021, we uncovered dumped buses near the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood on the southside.

The yellow bus’ former owner tells First Alert 4 he sold the bus to someone who lives on this block. However, it’s unclear if it was the same man who confronted us.

As for the blue party bus owner, he says someone stole it more than a year ago, and he had been looking for it. Our crews found someone was living inside the blue bus.

“It don’t make a difference, go find out,” said the man. “You aren’t going to find nothing out from me!”

Photos of these buses and another abandoned vehicle were posted on X, the website formally known as Twitter, and it caught the attention of the St. Louis City’s Citizen Service Bureau.

The Bureau responded to the tweet with a service request number. First Alert 4 looked it up online, and the number shows abandoned vehicles in this area were reported back on Sept. 21.

Several weeks later, it’s still unclear who these buses belong to.

Alderwoman Pam Boyd says the city’s tow lot is backed up, and she promises to address this issues in her ward immediately. She says she’s been alerted of other abandoned vehicles in her ward.

