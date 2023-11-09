Surprise Squad
New U.S. citizens hear from Army veteran days before Veterans Day

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Fifty people from 32 countries officially became U.S. citizens this week during a ceremony in downtown St. Louis.

The Gateway Arch hosted a special naturalization ceremony Thursday. As Veterans Day nears, the country’s newest citizens were reminded that freedom doesn’t come without sacrifice.

The new citizens heard from Army Veteran Maj. Kelli Blank, who told the crowd about her deployment to Afghanistan. Blank said part of being an American is caring for and serving others.

“I challenge you to please hold our American values dear to your heart,” Blank said. “Support our veterans, our firefighters, our policemen and other civil servants that keep us safe.”

Jose Morales was one of those gaining citizenship Thursday. The father of five has lived in the U.S. for 27 years and now owns a small construction company.

