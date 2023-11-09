‘Missouri is not Ohio:’ opponents predict 2024 abortion rights measures will fail in Missouri

(KMOV) -- Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, voters in each of the seven states where an abortion rights question was put on the ballot have supported those rights.

Most recently, on Tuesday, Ohio voters passed a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to abortion in the state with 56% approval.

Anti-abortion activists in Missouri believe that the streak will be broken next year as citizens in the Show Me State work to place a yet-to-be-determined version of an abortion rights question on the 2024 ballot.

A memorandum distributed by the anti-abortion organization Campaign life Missouri lists several factors which the group believes will see the state’s abortion ban survive.

“Missouri is not Ohio, and Missouri is not like any other state where abortion might be on the ballot in 2024,” the memo from director Sam Lee said. “In Ohio, pro-abortion groups rallied behind one amendment and devoted all of the available resources to pass it.”

Lee pointed to 17 different initiative petitions filed in Missouri from groups that have competing ideologies on the issue.

“Once these rival organizations each figure out which amendments they want to push, there will still be two incompatible proposals that voters will be asked to sign petitions on and to vote for next November,” Lee said. “Meanwhile, all pro-life groups in Missouri are united in defeating any of the radical 17 different pro-abortion measures proposed by the two different factions.”

Lee said that the competing groups will effectively cancel each other out, and limit the respective campaigns’ ability to raise money from “out-of-state heavy-hitters.”

The memo refers to 11 different versions of an abortion rights initiative filed by a St. Louis-area doctor. While each have subtle differences, these 11 initiatives aim to restore the right to abortion in Missouri, returning the state’s policy to one more aligned with the standard provided by the Roe v. Wade decision.

Meanwhile, a conservative political organization, the Missouri Women and Family Research Fund, filed six versions of a different initiative which would add exceptions to the state’s abortion ban for cases involving rape, incest and abnormality of the fetus. The state’s current ban allows an exception for cases where the life of the pregnant person is at risk.

CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Emily Wales, said she believes that the political winds have shifted during the years under the Roe v. Wade decision, which protected the individual right to abortion and limited what restrictions a state government can impose.

Wales believes that the removal of that individual right by the U.S. Supreme Court will continue to be a potent motivator for both Democratic and even many Republican voters.

“Again and again, what we’ve seen in state after state is that abortion is a winning issue,” Wales said. “Making private medical decisions without government overreach and interference is a winning issue. And citizens, at the end of the day, they see this for what it is. It makes me really hopeful for the entire country that there will soon be a time where you don’t cross state lines and have more rights in a neighboring state than you do here at home. And as a Missourian, that’s certainly something I think about every single day.”

Polling conducted in the Summer of 2022 by Saint Louis University and YouGov showed that 50% of likely Missouri voters polled either disagreed or strongly disagreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, including 19% of Republicans.

When polled how they would vote on a referendum to restore abortion rights, 48% of voters said they’d vote to overturn the state’s ban and 40% said they’d vote to keep it. The remaining 12% of respondents said they were unsure.

The anti-abortion group’s memo also pointed out that an abortion ballot measure in 2024 will be the same ballot as the presidential election, which will mobilize a vastly different population of voters than an off-year election.

Former President Donald Trump recently criticized Florida’s ban on abortion, which outlaws the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, as a “terrible mistake.”

