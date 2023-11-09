Metro East city reports spike in homicides

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - New data from the Collinsville Police Department details a spike in homicides year-over-year. Concerns from viewers led First Alert 4 to dig into the numbers after a fatal stabbing in the city Wednesday.

“It disturbs us because we value the sanctity of human life,” Collinsville Police Chief Steve Evans said.

The data from CPD reveals a spike of 400% in homicides from 2022 to 2023:

2023 - 5 homicides

2022 - 1 homicide

2021 - 1 homicide

2020 - 1 homicide

2019 - 0 homicides

2018 - 1 homicide

2017 - 1 homicide

The most recent killing is still under investigation by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Police said neighbors in the 500 block of Loop Street found a man dead in a ditch just before 11 a.m. The man, identified as Tyrese L. Owens, 21, who lived in the 500 block of Loop Street, was pronounced dead by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Police said Owens had a serious laceration to his torso.

Neighbor Sandra Callahan told First Alert 4 that the law enforcement activity in her neighborhood is out of the ordinary.

“Typically, it’s nice and quiet, and there’s nothing going on. The kids are in school. It’s peaceful,” Callahan said. “Yesterday, it was detectives and policemen down at the corner. I didn’t have any idea what was going on. and then I was told one of our youth had gotten stabbed. It was devastating, just devastating.”

Callahan has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years and said her interactions with her neighbors have always been friendly. Collinsville is a city of about 25,000 people, according to the U.S. Census.

“I would pray that we could get ahold of our young kids and tell them that there’s something wrong with this and point them in a different direction,” Callahan said. “I prayed with [Tyrese’s] friends, who were also devastated.”

“I want to grab our kids and hug them and tell them there is a different way of life than what’s happening now,” she said.

Police Chief Evans told First Alert 4 the killings impact the entire community.

“To confirm, we have had five deaths in four homicide cases this year. It disturbs us because we value the sanctity of human life and we are trusted to protect lives. However, each of the cases were isolated, unrelated, and did not involve random victims.”

Chief Evans said there is no threat to the public.

“My staff will determine how we need to communicate to our residents in reference to the increase in homicides this year,” Evans said. The chief declined an interview with First Alert 4 but says he will discuss with his department and city officials to determine the best path forward.

Collinsville police requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad in relation to the fatal stabbing. There are currently 20 investigators on the case.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131 (x5300).

