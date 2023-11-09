Matthew McCulloch indicted by grand jury after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Matthew McCulloch, a former St. Louis County police officer and son of former prosecutor Bob McCulloch, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on charges that allege he fired gunshots in the air and threatened people at a Kirkwood school’s Halloween event.

Matthew McCulloch was indicted on six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, seven counts of armed criminal action, one count of making a terrorist threat, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges against the former officer changed slightly “due to the victims who will testify,” the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement. He was originally charged with 11 counts, and now faces 15 charges altogether.

The case is being handled by the Conviction and Incident Review Unit of the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The unit was created to handle cases involving police officers and other public figures.

A probable cause statement against Matthew McCulloch alleges he told multiple people, “you are all going to die” at the trunk-or-treat event at Kirkwood North Middle School. It says he began harassing people in the parking lot while hundreds of children and adults were there. The statement goes on to say that Matthew McCulloch was shoved to the ground after threatening a witness and the witness’s wife.

Matthew McCulloch then pulled up his shirt to show a handgun and a badge, the statement alleges, and fired shots in the air “approximately a dozen times while shouting that the attendees would die.”

Court documents say several people at the event tackled Matthew McCulloch and took his gun.

Matthew McCulloch was still being held on a bond of $500,000 as of Thursday. He was no longer employed by the St. Louis County Police Department as of October 19, a week after the incident at the Kirkwood trunk-or-treat. He had worked at the department since 2017.

