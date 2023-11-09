Surprise Squad
Man who dressed up as a woman to rob banks in Jefferson County sentenced to 25 years

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who committed three bank robberies dressed as a woman, and then shot at Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies before forcing his way into a woman’s apartment, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry on Thursday sentenced Cameron A. Thomas, 31, of Florissant, to 25 years after he pleaded guilty in August to two counts of armed bank robbery, bank robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a release, in October 2020, Thomas, while dressed as a woman, handed a note to a teller at the First Community State Bank in Jefferson County that said, “Put the money in the bag.”

Three days later, authorities say Thomas entered the Electro Savings Credit Union in St. Louis County, once again dressed as a woman. He then pointed a silver semiautomatic pistol at a teller and said, “Give me all your money.”

A day later, Thomas returned to the First Community State Bank wearing a red coat, black pants and a surgical mask. He robbed the bank again while pointing a pistol at an employee.

After employees called police, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy in the area tried to stop Thomas after he left. The deputy began to pursue Thomas until the Walden Pond apartments in High Ridge. Police say Thomas abandoned his vehicle and set out on foot, firing multiple times at the deputies following him. He then forced his way into a woman’s apartment at gunpoint. Deputies knocked at the door, and were able to pull the woman from the apartment after she signaled to them that something was wrong. Thomas then ran into the woman’s clothes and hid his 9mm pistol inside the apartment before he was arrested.

The case was investigated by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce is prosecuting the case.

Boyce said Thursday that one of the banks that Thomas robbed was no longer allowing customers in the lobby due to security concerns. In addition to his sentence, Thomas was ordered to repay $19,262 to the banks he robbed.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

