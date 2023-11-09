Surprise Squad
Man killed in crash in Florissant, authorities investigating

Police say the driver struck a curb, then crossed over to the median, striking a tree and rolling before coming to a stop.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police Department North County Precinct officers are investigating a fatal car crash in Florissant late Thursday morning.

Police say a man was struck and killed at Old Halls Ferry Road and Breeders Cup Drive around 11:30 a.m. Officers arrived on scene to a single motor vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that a compact SUV was traveling southbound on Old Halls Ferry Road just west of Breeders Cup Drive when the vehicle struck the curb to the right, then crossed over to the median, striking a tree and rolling before coming to a stop. Police say the driver was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident.  To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

