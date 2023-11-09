Lawsuit targets St. Louis County’s ban on tobacco and nicotine sales near schools, advocates ‘Shocked and disappointed’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fight is brewing in St. Louis County over tobacco and nicotine products being sold near schools as a lawsuit was dropped against the county Wednesday.

Four years ago, the county passed a law banning gas stations within 1,000 feet of schools from selling tobacco and nicotine products. The law included a grandfather clause, allowing store owners who already were selling tobacco and nicotine to continue to do so.

“Almost 100% of parents have made it very, very clear to their child they shouldn’t be doing this,” said Erin Johnston.

Johnston pointed to St. Louis County statistics that show almost every kid surveyed said their parents feel it’s wrong for them to use tobacco.

Using that same data, in St. Louis County, there has been a massive drop in teens using vaping products from nearly 11% in 2020 to just over 2% last year.

Johnston said a law is needed because businesses have historically not always asked for identification. She points to data from Gallup and the CDC that indicates more high school students are using tobacco products than adults.

“If every single retailer had every single employee making sure they ID’d those kids who are not 21 and refused sales to kids under 21, we would not have this problem,” said Johnston.

Johnston worked with kids to help pass that 2019 law, which also allows store owners that were already selling nicotine and tobacco in 2019 to keep selling it, but it bans anybody from buying the store and continuing to sell those items.

Wednesday, the county was sued for that law.

“I was stunned and disappointed,” said Johnston.

Four tobacco retailers are suing the county, saying the law violated the 5th and 14th amendment.

The plaintiffs state that it’s an “unnecessary impediment” to current business and the law hurts the value of their business.

The affidavit states, “A convenience store that cannot sell tobacco is worth a fraction of what the same store is worth if it can sell tobacco.”

The county council attempted to weaken the law earlier this year, passing an amendment to the law on a 4-3 vote that would have allowed new store owners to get a license near a school if the previous store owner was grandfathered in.

It led to a harsh rebuke from Councilman Ernie Trakas, who spearheaded the 2019 legislation.

“This represents greed and avarice and I’m pointing my finger at the petroleum industry, I’m pointing my finger at gas station owners when all they care about is maximizing their profit when they sell their business,” said Trakas in May of 2023.

There is no official list of what gas stations cannot sell tobacco, but First Alert 4 found some that do sell those products and are near schools.

For example, Ritenour High School is right across the street from a gas station that sells tobacco products and is owned by a company that is suing.

The lawsuit states the 2019 law affected 164 gas stations in the county and offered no compensation. They’re asking for the law to be overturned.

Johnston believes the business owners have misplaced priorities.

“To me, what we’re saying is we want a few people to make a lot of money, and then we’re going to continue to put a lot of young people at risk,” Johnston said.

