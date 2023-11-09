Jennings man admits to stealing AR-style rifles, ammo from Missouri gun shops

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Jennings, Mo, admitted on Thursday to breaking into two Jefferson County gun shops and stealing guns in 2020.

Carnell Robinson, 21, from Jennings, Mo, pled guilty to a felony charge of stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee on November 9, 2023.

According to court documents, on July 12, 2020, at around 1 a.m., burglars broke into Makes Pawn and Jewelry in Imperial, Mo, and stole four AR-style rifles, a shotgun, ammunition and jewelry. The next day, around 1 a.m., the same burglars broke into Top Gun Shooting Sports near Arnold, Mo, and stole two rifles and several boxes of ammunition.

Robinson’s fingerprint was later found on a gun case at Mike’s Pawn and Jewelry.

Robinson is currently scheduled to be sentenced on February 14, 2024. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.

