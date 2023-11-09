Here’s a list of places offering free meals, discounts for veterans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Veterans Day is Saturday. To celebrate, here are restaurants in the St. Louis area that will offer free meals for veterans.

Starbucks: Veterans, current military members and military spouses will receive a free tall hot or cold-brewed coffee.

Dunkin Donuts: Dunkin will offer veterans and military service members a free doughnut.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans and military service members will be offered a free doughnut and a small hot or iced coffee.

Olive Garden: The Italian restaurant will offer veterans and free service members a free dinner from a special menu, including bread sticks, salad, and any choice of pasta.

Lion’s Choice: Veterans can get a free original sandwich with a form of military ID.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans will be offered a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage.

Applebee’s: Veterans can receive a free meal. They can also receive a $5 bounce back card for future dine-ins or to-go orders within the next three weeks if they dine in on Nov. 11, according to USA Today.

IHOP: To support the red stripes and bright stars, IHOP will offer veterans free three buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberry compote, and whipped cream from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Denny’s: Veterans will receive two free buttermilk pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Red Robins: Free Red’s Tavern double burgers and bottomless steak fries for any veteran and active service member that dines in at Red Robins.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active service members will be offered a military personnel meal voucher that lasts until May 30, 2023. They must have an ID.

Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo will be offered to veterans and service members, with a valid ID, during breakfast hours.

Hooters: With proof of service, veterans and active service members will be offered a free meal from a select menu with purchase of beverage, may order a free dinner entree from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu.

Red Lobster: Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw will be offered for free for veterans and active service members from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They must have a valid ID.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active service members will be offered a free dinner and drink. Along with the free meal, they will get a buy one get one voucher from Nov. 12 to 21.

Cracker Barrel: Free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake with any purchase will be offered to veterans and any active duty member. If veterans decide to order online, they must enter code VETSDAY22 to redeem their free dessert.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active service members will receive a free Hot-n-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The lunch combo includes four slices of the Detroit style deep dish pizza, and a 20 oz drink.

Bar Louie: Veterans will receive a free Bar Louie craft burger. They must have a valid ID.

Kolache: Free breakfast will be offered to all veterans and active service members, along with a cup of coffee.

7 Eleven: Whenever veterans or service members stop to get gas at 7-Eleven, they can get a free quarter pound Big Bite 100% all beef hot dog.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active service members will receive a free meal from a select menu.

Chili’s: When veterans and active service members eat at Chili’s they will receive a free meal from a select menu.

Cicis Pizza: A free adult buffet will be offered to all active service members and veterans at Cicis.

Golden Corral: On Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, from 5 p.m. to close, active and former military members are invited for Military Appreciation Night, where they can receive a complimentary meal.

Circle K: Whenever veterans and active service members walk in to Circle K, they can receive a free medium coffee.

O’Charley’s: Veterans and active service members will receive a free meal when dining in.

TGI Fridays: Free lunch will be offered to veterans and active service members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from a select menu.

Sugarfire Smokehouse: From 11 a.m. until sold out, all veterans and ex-military will receive a free special of their choice at participating locations (Cape, 44, Winghaven, St. Charles, Olivette, Downtown, Washington and Farmington).

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Veterans will receive a card for a free double with cheese combo meal. This card will be valid until Nov. 30.

MOD Pizza: When veterans buy one MOD size pizza or salad, they can get another one for free. They must have a military ID.

54th Street: 54th Street Grill & Bar offers Veterans and active service members $10 off any entrée this Veterans Day. 54th Street requests proof of service and that patrons mention the discount code “Veterans Day.” The offer is dine-in only and can’t be combined with other offers.

Kohl’s: From Nov. 10 to 12, Kohl’s will be offering Veterans Day savings. Active and former military personnel, veterans, and their families will receive 30% off qualifying in-store purchases (valid military ID is required).