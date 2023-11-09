Surprise Squad
Fall Feel Returns Today

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cooler Fall Weather Kicks In Today
  • Slight Chance of Rain Well South of St. Louis Tonight
  • Pleasant Fall Weather for Veterans Day Weekend

Today: With fall back in the driver’s seat, we expect near-normal highs in the upper 50s this afternoon. We begin the day with sunshine, but count on increasing cloudiness into the afternoon and evening. The St. Louis metropolitan area will be dry, but there is a slight chance of rain over the southernmost part of our viewing area this evening and tonight. That includes areas from Centerville to Farmington, MO, to Sparta, IL, and points farther south.

What’s next: Temperatures remain near typical November values through Veterans Day weekend. We expect a slight warmup into next week.

