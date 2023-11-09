Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Excavator flips over, hits and kills construction worker

A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.
A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.(Delray Beach Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker was killed Thursday morning when an excavator flipped over.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, crews in Florida were clearing debris from a demolished home.

Authorities said the excavator tipped over and hit the construction worker.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ranken Tech police
Multiple police units, U.S. Marshals respond to Ranken Technical College campus in St. Louis
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
WATCH: Suspects use chain to rip off door to business, steal from ATM
WATCH: Suspects use chain to rip off door to business, steal from ATM
Truck on fire in Mehlville driveway
WATCH: Suspect runs off after setting Mehlville man’s truck on fire
Graphic
Woman, 43, dies at hospital after hit-and-run in South County

Latest News

Matthew McCulloch is facing 15 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Matthew McCulloch indicted by grand jury after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
Dana Rice showed off the new “swear jar” in her house – but instead of owing money for saying...
Husband creates Taylor Swift ‘swear jar’ for wife
Secondhand shopping becoming first choice for many Americans
How to cash in on the secondhand shopping surge
According to a release, in October 2020, Thomas, while dressed as a woman, handed a note to a...
Man who dressed up as a woman to rob banks in Jefferson County sentenced to 25 years
Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift....
Husband creates Taylor Swift 'swear jar' for wife