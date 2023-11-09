Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

‘Elf’ is coming back to theaters for 20th anniversary celebration

Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.
Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.(Warner Home Video via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A family favorite is returning to the big screen just in time for the holidays.

New Line Cinema’s “Elf” is returning to theaters on Nov. 17 in select locations.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the film’s theatrical return is celebrating the movie’s 20th anniversary.

“For 20 years now, the film ‘Elf’ has securely cemented itself as a treasured holiday tradition, touching the hearts of generations of viewers,” said Robert Oberschelp of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Christmas comedy debuted on Nov. 7, 2003. It stars Will Ferrell, Bob Newhart and James Caan.

In the film, Ferrell plays Buddy the Elf, who heads to New York City from the North Pole to meet his biological father, played by Caan.

The movie follows Buddy’s journey as he brings his Christmas cheer to New York while connecting with his family.

Warner Bros. said for fans to check their local theater listings for showtimes, but if they can’t make it, viewers can watch “Elf” on TBS and TNT this month.

In December, the film will stream on Max and Hulu and run for the entire month on AMC.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ranken Tech police
Multiple police units, U.S. Marshals respond to Ranken Technical College campus in St. Louis
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
WATCH: Suspects use chain to rip off door to business, steal from ATM
WATCH: Suspects use chain to rip off door to business, steal from ATM
Truck on fire in Mehlville driveway
WATCH: Suspect runs off after setting Mehlville man’s truck on fire
Graphic
Woman, 43, dies at hospital after hit-and-run in South County

Latest News

Matthew McCulloch is facing 15 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Matthew McCulloch indicted by grand jury after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
Dana Rice showed off the new “swear jar” in her house – but instead of owing money for saying...
Husband creates Taylor Swift ‘swear jar’ for wife
Secondhand shopping becoming first choice for many Americans
How to cash in on the secondhand shopping surge
According to a release, in October 2020, Thomas, while dressed as a woman, handed a note to a...
Man who dressed up as a woman to rob banks in Jefferson County sentenced to 25 years
Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift....
Husband creates Taylor Swift 'swear jar' for wife