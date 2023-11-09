Surprise Squad
Donna, Saint Louis Zoo elephant, euthanized after health decline

Asian elephant Donna
Asian elephant Donna(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Donna, an Asian elephant at the Saint Louis Zoo, was euthanized Thursday morning after her health saw a rapid decline, the zoo announced. She was 52.

Donna was born in the wild and arrived at the zoo in 1971. She was diagnosed in October with primary hyperparathyroidism, caused by a tumor that secretes a hormone that controls the level of calcium in her body. Her tumor grew and medication used to treat it became less effective.

The median life expectancy for a female Asian elephant under human care is 47 and a half years. There are now seven elephants at the zoo after Donna’s death.

The zoo put out a press release about the elephant’s death Thursday after she was euthanized.

Last month, Rani, another Asian elephant, died unexpectedly at the zoo from a heart issue.

