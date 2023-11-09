Cool Classic Fall Days Ahead

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cooler Fall Weather Lasts Through The Weekend

Sunshine Returns Friday

Chilly Lows in the 30s This Weekend, But Near Normal Highs Around 60

This Evening: Cloudy skies will rule and it will be cool in the low 50s. Expect a dry night for much of the area. The one exception is areas south of a line from Centerville, to Farmington to Sparta, IL and southeast could catch a light shower.

Friday will be Sunny and dry, a cool day with a high near 60. As the sun sets that 60 degree temp falls fast, we’ll be near 50 by 6pm and dress for 40s Friday evening.

What’s next: Temperatures remain near typical November values through Veterans Day weekend. We expect a slight warmup into next week. Through at laest mid-week next week we don’t see any big weather to plan around. Models diverge after that with some showing potential for a warm up, then cool down and rain in between. The timing differs, but the general trend for now would point to Friday-Saturday of next weekend. We’ll keep you posted on Frist Alert 4 with forecast updates.

