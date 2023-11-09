Bush says humanitarian pause in conflict in Israel, Gaza is not enough, repeats demand for cease fire

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOV) - Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush says recently announced pauses in fighting in Israel and Gaza do not go far enough.

At a press conference Thursday, Bush repeated her call for a cease-fire, something she has pushed for weeks. A four-hour lull in the fighting was recently announced. Officials say the lull is meant to transport supplies into Gaza and allow people to flee.

Thursday, President Biden said there would be no immediate possibility of a ceasefire. Bush points to the more than 10,000 people who have been killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes, thousands of them children.

“What we need is to stop the bombing. How dare we be so careless and so inhumane and heartless to where we decide that four hours is enough time just to get you some stuff so that you can live a little bit longer until the bombs hit. How dare we treat humans as if we don’t understand what it’s like to be human,” Bush said.

Members of a veterans’ group against war called About Face also spoke at the press conference, backing Bush’s message.

