Bürki wins Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year Award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fantastic season for City SC Goalkeeper Roman Bürki is being rewarded.

Bürki is the winner of the 2023 Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year Award, it was announced Thursday. He is the first player to win the award from an expansion team in its first season since Zach Thornton of the Chicago Fire in 1998. He is also the first City SC player to win an individual end-of-season award.

Bürki set a new record for wins any goalkeeper during their first MLS season in the post-shootout era and recorded 123 saves, the second-most in the MLS this season.

Roman Celentano of Cincinnati and Pedro Gallese of Orlando finished second and third in the Goalkeeper of the Year Award voting.

