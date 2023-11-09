Adam Wainwright’s letter to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- After Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright’s formal retirement from Major League Baseball, he penned a letter to the fans detailing what St. Louis means to him.

The letter, “Dear St. Louis,” was published Thursday in The Player’s Tribune.

“St Louis, I am so thankful for all the years we spent together! This one’s for you. Thank you to our friends at @PlayersTribune for organizing this. Love y’all!” Wainwright wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the letter, Waino talks about getting traded to the Cardinals from the Braves as a Georgia native.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.