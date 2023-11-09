2 men charged after allegedly digging up grave in Washington Park Cemetery in North County

Surprise Squad
By Pat Pratt
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County prosecutors have charged two 73-year-old men after they allegedly tried to dig up one of their grandmother’s remains from the Washington Park Cemetery in North County.

Jimmie Allen of St. Louis and Zebulun Nash of Houston, Texas, were each charged Thursday with attempting to destroy or deface cemetery property. Both have been issued a summons and are expected to appear in court Dec. 12 in St. Louis County.

Berkley Police said in charging documents an officer responded to the cemetery on Aug. 22 for a report of property damage and found the two men actively trying to exhume a gravesite.

Police said Allen was throwing dirt from the grave and Nash was nearby, covered in dirt and talking on a cellphone.

Nash allegedly told police he was trying to recover his grandmother’s remains to relocate her and Allen was helping him. He said they had been digging up the grave for the past few days.

Police said neither of the men had permission to retrieve a corpse from the cemetery.

