Work begins to clear concrete slabs from River Des Peres

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A contractor hired by the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) began clearing trees and brush this week in preparation for removing debris from a River Des Peres tunnel in University City.

Homeowners in the University Heights neighborhood, near the river, contend that large slabs of concrete found where the river goes into an underground tunnel, made flooding worse in July of 2022. Residents have been asking for MSD to clean out the tunnel.

“It is a partial victory for homeowners,” said Don Fitz, who lives in the 6900 block of Dartmouth Avenue. “We’ve also asked for in our communications is that they set up a schedule for monitoring, for inspecting and monitoring,” he said.

MSD contends that nothing could have prevented last year’s flooding which was caused by record rainfall.

“We don’t want to give anyone false hope that clearing debris will in any way change their situation. They still live in a flood plane and still live in an area highly prone to flooding,” said MSD spokesperson Bess McCoy.

University City is looking at ways to reduce stormwater runoff and prevent future flooding. The city’s Commission on Stormwater is considering an ordinance that would require new construction which includes impermeable surfaces, such as a driveway or parking lot, to install mechanisms for catching stormwater or planting native grasses or trees to absorb more water runoff.

“We’re not taking anything off the table to eliviate catastrophic events or even minor events,” said public works director Darin Girdler.

On Thursday, MSD’s board of directors is expected to give final approval for a ballot measure in April that would ask customers to approve a rate increase to help pay for buyouts of homes in flood prone areas.

“The real solution is to move people out of flood plains. And that’s what our stormwater proposal will allow us to help with.” said McCoy.

McCoy said the proposal would generate $30 million a year to go toward flood buyouts, erosion project and environmental justice.

