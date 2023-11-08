Surprise Squad
Woman hit by car in South County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was hit by a vehicle in South County early Wednesday.

According to police at the scene, at around midnight on Wednesday, a woman was hit by a vehicle while on I-55 at the Lindbergh exit. It is believed the vehicle that hit her left the scene after.

The woman was transported to an area hospital.

MSHP is handling the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

