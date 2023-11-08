Winterfest returning to Kiener Plaza

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The eighth annual Winterfest will open at Kiener Plaza this month.

The St. Louis holiday festival kicks off with the Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights on Nov. 18. Winterfest runs through Dec. 31.

Ice skating, s’mores stations and igloos underneath twinkling lights will be offered at Winterfest. In addition, there will be Blues-sponsored hockey for free, appearances from princess and superheroes, and a family-friendly New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular.

