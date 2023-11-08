Surprise Squad
Winterfest returning to Kiener Plaza

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The eighth annual Winterfest will open at Kiener Plaza this month.

The St. Louis holiday festival kicks off with the Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights on Nov. 18. Winterfest runs through Dec. 31.

Ice skating, s’mores stations and igloos underneath twinkling lights will be offered at Winterfest. In addition, there will be Blues-sponsored hockey for free, appearances from princess and superheroes, and a family-friendly New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular.

Click here for Winterfest hours and for more information.

