WATCH: Suspects use chain to rip off door to business, steal from ATM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for the thieves who broke into a business and stole money from an ATM in Vandeventer Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Meaty’s Convenience Store near Page and Sarah around 3 a.m. First Alert 4 obtained exclusive surveillance video of the theft. You can see two people in a Jeep attach a chain to the door of the business, and then rip it off. They then attach the chain to the ATM and damage it enough to get cash boxes from inside the machine.

First Alert 4 is working to learn more about this incident and will provide updates when available.

