WATCH: Suspect runs off after setting Mehlville man’s truck on fire

A South County man said he is leaving his neighborhood after a person was caught on video burning his vehicle.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEHLVILLE (KMOV) -- A South County man said he is leaving his neighborhood after a person was caught on video burning his vehicle.

Doorbell camera video showed a hooded suspect setting the Chevy Silverado on fire over the weekend.

“The Ring video picked up a person throwing fuel on my truck and lighting it on fire,” recalled victim Jim Wash. “I know who did it. I recognize him from the video.”

Wash said the $80,000 truck is a total loss and believes he knows who is responsible.

“We are forced to move from this neighborhood because we live next door to these people,” Wash said. “They’ve threatened my wife, and they threatened me.”

Wash told First Alert 4 there have also been gunshots directed at his home and that another one of his vehicles had been set on fire. He said he hopes sharing his story will put pressure on the St. Louis County Police Department.

“I’ve been here 52 years and never had this experience in my life,” Wash said.

St. Louis County Police confirm to First Alert 4 the agency’s bomb and arson units are investigating. No arrests have been made.

