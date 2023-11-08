Surprise Squad
EB I-70 closed near Grand Blvd. Wednesday morning due to accident

Two lanes of EB I-70 near Adelaide and Grand are closed due to an accident
Two lanes of EB I-70 near Adelaide and Grand are closed due to an accident(MoDOT)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of EB I-70 near Grand were closed for part of Wednesday morning due to an accident.

The accident occurred between Grand and Adelaide around 11:10 a.m. The view from the MoDOT camera showed a flipped-over car in the right lane.

One lane was briefly re-opened before all lanes were closed again. All eastbound lanes re-opened sometime after 12:00 p.m.

Injury information was not immediately known.

