EB I-70 closed near Grand Blvd. Wednesday morning due to accident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of EB I-70 near Grand were closed for part of Wednesday morning due to an accident.

The accident occurred between Grand and Adelaide around 11:10 a.m. The view from the MoDOT camera showed a flipped-over car in the right lane.

One lane was briefly re-opened before all lanes were closed again. All eastbound lanes re-opened sometime after 12:00 p.m.

Injury information was not immediately known.

