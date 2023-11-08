Traffic Alert: stretch of eastbound 55/70 to close this weekend in St. Clair County
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The northbound/eastbound lanes of I-55/70 will be closed between the I-64 interchange and Illinois 203 in St. Clair County this weekend for bridge repairs.
IDOT said the closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. The work is expected to be done by 5 a.m. Monday.
A detour will be in place to take motorists through I-64 and I-255.
