‘This doesn’t happen here’: neighbors shocked after Metro East woman’s death, boyfriend’s arrest

NEW BADEN, IL (KMOV) - A Metro East community is in shock after learning of a fatal shooting in their small village over the weekend.

“I couldn’t even tell you the last time something like this happened over here,” New Baden resident Peyton Timmermeyer said. “Or the last time a crime even happened here.”

Clinton County State’s Attorney J.D. Brandmeyer announced the arrest of Emmet Metzger, 25, of New Baden Monday. Metzger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Alexis Maki, 24, also of New Baden.

According to authorities, the shooting happened Nov. 4. New Baden Police confirmed to First Alert 4 that after the shooting at 121 E. Hanover St., Metzger walked across the street to the police department and turned himself in.

“[Metzger] had called 911 and was at the police station stating that he needed to be arrested,” recalled Brandmeyer. “While en route, dispatch advised that Metzger claimed he just shot his girlfriend.”

The news comes as a surprise to neighbors who knew Metzger.

“Every interaction I had with [Metzger], he seemed like a decent guy,” Timmermeyer said. “There were no signs of him being aggressive or anything like that, so for me it was a shock, but at the end of the day, you never know somebody until you know somebody.”

“I can’t begin to imagine the pain and anguish that Alexis’ family and friends are experiencing,” Brandmeyer said in a news release Monday. “My office will continue to seek justice and prosecute those who commit such senseless violent acts in our communities.”

The community has laid out flowers at both Maki’s East Hanover residence in New Baden and also at her workplace, the Grit and Tonic, a bar in Lebanon. Maki served as a bartender at the business, according to her obituary, and as of Tuesday, the business closed indefinitely.

“The Grit and Tonic team will need a lot of time to heal. We will be closing our doors for a few weeks. We promise to keep you posted on our reopening,” the bar wrote in a Facebook post Monday night.

New Baden police and Clinton County deputies are continuing to investigate. The State’s Attorney’s office has not released any information as to what led up to the shooting.

Metzger is being held at the Clinton County Jail without bond. He faces 20 years to life in prison if found guilty.

A visitation for Maki is set to be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mascoutah.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.