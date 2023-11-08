Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

‘This doesn’t happen here’: neighbors shocked after Metro East woman’s death, boyfriend’s arrest

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BADEN, IL (KMOV) - A Metro East community is in shock after learning of a fatal shooting in their small village over the weekend.

“I couldn’t even tell you the last time something like this happened over here,” New Baden resident Peyton Timmermeyer said. “Or the last time a crime even happened here.”

Clinton County State’s Attorney J.D. Brandmeyer announced the arrest of Emmet Metzger, 25, of New Baden Monday. Metzger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Alexis Maki, 24, also of New Baden.

According to authorities, the shooting happened Nov. 4. New Baden Police confirmed to First Alert 4 that after the shooting at 121 E. Hanover St., Metzger walked across the street to the police department and turned himself in.

“[Metzger] had called 911 and was at the police station stating that he needed to be arrested,” recalled Brandmeyer. “While en route, dispatch advised that Metzger claimed he just shot his girlfriend.”

The news comes as a surprise to neighbors who knew Metzger.

“Every interaction I had with [Metzger], he seemed like a decent guy,” Timmermeyer said. “There were no signs of him being aggressive or anything like that, so for me it was a shock, but at the end of the day, you never know somebody until you know somebody.”

“I can’t begin to imagine the pain and anguish that Alexis’ family and friends are experiencing,” Brandmeyer said in a news release Monday. “My office will continue to seek justice and prosecute those who commit such senseless violent acts in our communities.”

The community has laid out flowers at both Maki’s East Hanover residence in New Baden and also at her workplace, the Grit and Tonic, a bar in Lebanon. Maki served as a bartender at the business, according to her obituary, and as of Tuesday, the business closed indefinitely.

“The Grit and Tonic team will need a lot of time to heal. We will be closing our doors for a few weeks. We promise to keep you posted on our reopening,” the bar wrote in a Facebook post Monday night.

New Baden police and Clinton County deputies are continuing to investigate. The State’s Attorney’s office has not released any information as to what led up to the shooting.

Metzger is being held at the Clinton County Jail without bond. He faces 20 years to life in prison if found guilty.

A visitation for Maki is set to be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mascoutah.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Another officer used a taser on Wallace, but she continued to drive off and escaped, with the...
Police: St. Louis woman flees traffic stop with children, officer inside her car
St. Charles County prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Dioavian R. Cook, of Florissant, with...
Parents sue St. Louis bar, driver after child dies in crash
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
MoDOT contractors recovering after being struck by driver
A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate...
Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate

Latest News

The Missouri Capitol, which is home to the state House and Senate, is shown on Aug. 31, 2023 in...
Missouri Republicans may make it more difficult for voters to amend state’s constitution
Release the hostages billboard
Jewish Federation placing hostages of Israel-Hamas War on billboards across St. Louis metro
Cleaning up the River Des Peres
Work begins to clear concrete slabs from River Des Peres
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
MoDOT contractors recovering after being struck by driver