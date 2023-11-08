Suspect charged after $2,800 stolen from Overland apartment

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was arrested after approximately $2,800 was stolen from a bedroom nightstand inside an Overland apartment.

Eduardo Guzman Salazar, 22, is accused of stealing the cash after breaking into an apartment in the 9700 block of Page Avenue on Nov. 5. He is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing.

A witness told police he saw the burglar arrive on a bicycle, threw it into a dumpster and then confronted the man. The witness said he recognized the man but didn’t know his name.

Salazar was arrested after police were called to an attempted break-in at another apartment a short distance away. The suspect was identified by two witnesses who saw him at the scene of the Page Avenue theft.

According to prosecutors, the victim and his employer identified Salazar as a possible suspect and gave them his phone number.

Salazar denied involvement in the crime. He told the police his bicycle had been stolen.

