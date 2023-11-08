St. Louis jury convicts man in 2-year-old’s death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis jury found a man guilty of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse after a 2-year-old’s death.

Horatio Terrell Harris, 49, was convicted of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in the death of Syncere McCoy on Sept. 3, 2020. He was also convicted of felony child abuse of McCoy’s sibling.

McCoy and the sibling were left in Harris’ care for several weeks by their mother, according to court documents. At the time, Harris reportedly lived with his brother and girlfriend. On Sept. 3, the girlfriend called 911 to report that McCoy was unresponsive and not breathing.

Harris had claimed the toddler fell down steps at the apartment, but bruising was not consistent with a child falling. An autopsy determined McCoy died from internal bleeding from a lacerated liver caused by blunt force trauma. He also had fractured ribs, lacerated gums, and cuts and bruises on his head, arms and legs. He was also missing three teeth.

The sibling was examined at the hospital and found to have similar injuries, according to authorities. The injuries were reportedly consistent with child abuse.

“Neighbors told investigators that they often heard the sound of blows, followed by children crying,” read a press release from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore’s office.

Harris ran off after being charged and was later arrested in Kentucky. He had prior convictions of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Last year, Harris was sentenced for having a gun during an argument of the death. As a convicted felon he was prohibited from having guns.

Harris’ sentencing is set for Dec. 8, 2023.

