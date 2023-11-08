Surprise Squad
St. Louis County sued over tobacco sale restrictions

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County is being used over an ordinance regarding tobacco sales near schools.

In May of 2019, the St. Louis County Council passed an ordinance that no new tobacco licenses would be issued within 1,000 feet of a school. The County Council overturned the law earlier this year, but County Executive Dr. Sam Page vetoed the bill.

Midwest Petroleum Company, Wallis Companies, Inc., Spirit Energy, LLC and Aydt Oil Company are suing St. Louis County in an effort to overturn the ban.

The lawsuit claims that “a convenience store that cannot sell tobacco is worth a fraction of what the same store is worth if it can sell tobacco.” It also claims the ordinance is not “rationally related to public health because those who sell tobacco products are required to validate a purchaser’s age.”

