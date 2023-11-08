Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

‘Should bring shame to us’: City of Webster Groves takes first steps in correcting mid-20th century racial wrongdoing

The City of Webster Groves took another step in making right the wrongs of the past as they consider a historical designation for a Webster Groves home.
By Jon Kipper
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Webster Groves took another step in making right the wrongs of the past as they consider a historical designation for a Webster Groves home.

“No one even knew about this story, so it literally has been a hidden history that was uncovered,” Gayle Jones said.

When you go by 15 Marvin Court in Webster Groves, the home doesn’t look like much, just an average middle-class ranch-style house.

But it soon will likely be designated as a historic structure by the city.

Webster Groves home clears first hurdle of becoming historic site after ‘racist’ past

“Oh my God, it’s been so emotional I cannot even explain it,” Jones said.

Jones’s parents, Thyra and Melvin Bonds, bought the house in 1957, the first home in a planned subdivision for middle-class Black residents put together by Black developer Benny Gordon.

He wanted to make the first Black subdivision in Webster Groves.

“To my knowledge, there was never a subdivision for African-Americans, and he (Gordon) wanted to do that,” said Jones.

But then the white neighbors reacted. They put up “for sale” signs and even threatened to boycott the bank financing the project.

So the bank and city relented and eventually zoned the area from residential to light industrial, guaranteeing no more Black people move in for years.

The bonds sued the city but lost in court.

So while they still lived there - they had no Black neighbors, instead warehouses and their property value suffered.

“I’m literally every day feeling like the pain and struggle and the hurt that they went through just because the color of their skin,” said Jones.

Jones didn’t even hear about this story until Rev. David Denoon reached out after doing some research.

“They’re heroic,” said Denoon, a pastor at First Congregational Church.

“What the Bonds did is begin the process of integrating the neighborhood,” Denoon said.

We spoke with Rev. Denoon after he presented testimony Wednesday to the Webster Groves City Council.

And after Denoon’s extensive research the city is now set to formally designate Jones’ home as a historic property.

Councilmember Emerson Smith said the city needs to own up to past wrongs.

“Hearing part of Webster’s history at the time should bring shame to us,” said Smith.

And while the vote will take place next meeting not one councilmember spoke against it.

“What I am particularly interested in now is moving beyond a plaque on the side of the building and that is to really be talking about restorative justice,” said Denoon.

Denoon mentioned tax incentives for minority-owned businesses as one way the city of Webster Groves could try and implement restorative justice and possibly bring more Black people into the city.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Another officer used a taser on Wallace, but she continued to drive off and escaped, with the...
Police: St. Louis woman flees traffic stop with children, officer inside her car
St. Charles County prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Dioavian R. Cook, of Florissant, with...
Parents sue St. Louis bar, driver after child dies in crash
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
MoDOT contractors recovering after being struck by driver
A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate...
Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate

Latest News

Block Inc. capping its workforce
Block Inc. capping its workforce
Lights, camera, action: Movie filming in St. Louis this month
Lights, camera, action: Movie filming in St. Louis this month
The proposed annexation area in Manchester.
Manchester annexation bid fails
Alexis Maki
‘This doesn’t happen here’: Neighbors shocked after man accused of killing girlfriend in Metro East
Truck on fire in Mehlville driveway
WATCH: Suspect runs off after setting Mehlville man’s truck on fire