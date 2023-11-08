‘Should bring shame to us’: City of Webster Groves takes first steps in correcting mid-20th century racial wrongdoing

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Webster Groves took another step in making right the wrongs of the past as they consider a historical designation for a Webster Groves home.

“No one even knew about this story, so it literally has been a hidden history that was uncovered,” Gayle Jones said.

When you go by 15 Marvin Court in Webster Groves, the home doesn’t look like much, just an average middle-class ranch-style house.

But it soon will likely be designated as a historic structure by the city.

“Oh my God, it’s been so emotional I cannot even explain it,” Jones said.

Jones’s parents, Thyra and Melvin Bonds, bought the house in 1957, the first home in a planned subdivision for middle-class Black residents put together by Black developer Benny Gordon.

He wanted to make the first Black subdivision in Webster Groves.

“To my knowledge, there was never a subdivision for African-Americans, and he (Gordon) wanted to do that,” said Jones.

But then the white neighbors reacted. They put up “for sale” signs and even threatened to boycott the bank financing the project.

So the bank and city relented and eventually zoned the area from residential to light industrial, guaranteeing no more Black people move in for years.

The bonds sued the city but lost in court.

So while they still lived there - they had no Black neighbors, instead warehouses and their property value suffered.

“I’m literally every day feeling like the pain and struggle and the hurt that they went through just because the color of their skin,” said Jones.

Jones didn’t even hear about this story until Rev. David Denoon reached out after doing some research.

“They’re heroic,” said Denoon, a pastor at First Congregational Church.

“What the Bonds did is begin the process of integrating the neighborhood,” Denoon said.

We spoke with Rev. Denoon after he presented testimony Wednesday to the Webster Groves City Council.

And after Denoon’s extensive research the city is now set to formally designate Jones’ home as a historic property.

Councilmember Emerson Smith said the city needs to own up to past wrongs.

“Hearing part of Webster’s history at the time should bring shame to us,” said Smith.

And while the vote will take place next meeting not one councilmember spoke against it.

“What I am particularly interested in now is moving beyond a plaque on the side of the building and that is to really be talking about restorative justice,” said Denoon.

Denoon mentioned tax incentives for minority-owned businesses as one way the city of Webster Groves could try and implement restorative justice and possibly bring more Black people into the city.

