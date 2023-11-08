Surprise Squad
Ribbon cutting held for new veteran outreach center in St. Louis

A new outreach center is now available for St. Louis-area veterans.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A new outreach center is now available for St. Louis-area veterans.

Mayor Tishaura Jones cut the ribbon on the new center Wednesday. The walk-in support center, run by the Veterans Community Project, will be aimed at providing services to any veteran in the area regardless of their discharge status or type of service. It also includes 50 tiny homes for veterans experiencing homelessness.

The new outreach center will assist veterans with emergency assistance funds, food and hygiene items, permanent housing, navigating VA benefits, and other critical support services. The first phase of the tiny home village in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood will include 20 homes for veterans.

