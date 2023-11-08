Surprise Squad
Record Highs Today, Fall Feel Returns Thursday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Wednesday’s Forecast High 83 (Record is 82 from 2005)
  • Low Rain Chance This Evening
  • Back to Cooler Fall Weather Thursday Into Weekend

Today: Increasing southerly winds push temperatures even higher this afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 80s. We may reach, if not break, today’s record high of 82° which was set back in 2005. A cold front slides in from the northwest this evening, bringing a low chance for mainly a sprinkle or spotty light shower. The chance of rain chance near this front is only 10-20% at this point. The time to watch for a quick passing shower is 4PM-10PM.

What’s next: The cold front will have cleared the area by Thursday morning. However, there is a lingering chance for a few showers south of St. Louis Thursday evening and night, mainly from Centerville to Farmington, MO, to Sparta, IL, and farther south and east. Meanwhile, temperatures return to typical November values Thursday with highs generally near 60. We’ll remain dry with near-normal temperatures through the weekend.

