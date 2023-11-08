Surprise Squad
Police investigating links after 2 bodies found hours apart in Metro

Burned bodies were found in St. Louis City and St. Louis County on Nov. 7, 2023.
Burned bodies were found in St. Louis City and St. Louis County on Nov. 7, 2023.(KMOV News 4)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities across the St. Louis metro area are investigating Wednesday whether two bodies found in very different areas are related.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, St. Louis police responded to a call for a body on fire in the 3200 block of Oregon Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood in South City. Responding officers extinguished the fire and observed the body of a man who was burnt. EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead.

About 12 hours later, St. Louis County police responded to another body surrounded by flames in north St. Louis County. Officers from the North County Precinct were notified of a suspicious death in the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road near Spanish Lake around 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man’s body in a grassy area off the rural roadway.

“We are definitely investigating any possible links between the city’s incident and [the county’s] incident,” Sgt. Tracy Panus with St. Louis County Police told First Alert 4. “The area around the body was burned. I can’t speak to burns on the body at this time.”

In both cases, authorities said the deaths are suspicious but have not yet determined a connection between the two burned crime scenes.

“I will inquire with investigators, but I have not been told of any information indicating this incident is related to any other incidents,” Sgt. Charles Wall with SLMPD said.

This is a developing story.

