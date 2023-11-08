Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

New Barbie honors first female Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller

Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee...
Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee Nation.(Mattel, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new Barbie honors the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

The Wilma Mankiller doll is part of the brand’s Inspiring Women series.

She’s remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee Nation.

To craft a figure representing her, Mattel says it worked with her estate as well as tribal representatives.

The Wilma Mankiller doll is available for purchase now.

Mankiller received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1998.

She died of cancer in 2010.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
MoDOT contractors recovering after being struck by driver, suspect charged
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Truck on fire in Mehlville driveway
WATCH: Suspect runs off after setting Mehlville man’s truck on fire
A body was found in the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road in North County on Nov. 17, 2023.
Man’s body found in grassy area in North County
Alexis Maki
‘This doesn’t happen here’: Neighbors shocked after man accused of killing girlfriend in Metro East

Latest News

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn’t involved in documents central to her father’s civil fraud trial
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion that injured worker
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
Feds bust multi-state brothel operation
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter...
4 California men linked to Three Percenters militia convicted of conspiracy in Jan. 6 case