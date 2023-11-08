Surprise Squad
Multiple police units, U.S. Marshals respond to Ranken Technical College campus in St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Multiple local police units and U.S. Marshals responded to Ranken Technical College on Finney Avenue in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Little details were immediately known about what prompted the response. First Alert 4 has reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Louis Fire Department, and Ranken Public Safety. Police and Fire officials have not yet responded, and when reached over the phone around 11:30 a.m., Ranken said it could not give any comment.

First Alert 4 photographers at the scene saw U.S. Marshals with long guns and vests that had “Fugitive Task Force” written on the back. Students said both the school and residence hall were on lockdown.

A photographer on scene captured police going into a building with guns drawn. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

