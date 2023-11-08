Missouri Republicans may make it more difficult for voters to amend state’s constitution

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Though a similar measure failed to make it through the legislative process last session, Missouri Republican leaders will likely resurrect efforts to fortify the state’s initiative petition process when lawmakers reconvene in January.

Under the state’s longstanding system, a simple majority is required for the passage of a constitutional amendment through a citizen initiative.

A bill was passed by the Missouri House of Representatives in 2023, which would raise that requirement to a majority of 57%, making amending the state’s constitution more challenging for citizens.

Similar bills were filed to raise the threshold to 60% and also to limit the amount of changes legislators can make to statutory initiatives. State Rep. Adam Schwadron R-St. Charles is running for Secretary of State as a Republican.

“Public policy belongs in statute, not the Constitution,” Schwadron said. “If an idea truly is popular and has that broad support that consensus across the state, then it can go in the Constitution.”

Schwadron said his policy proposal would see the threshold for passing a constitutional amendment raised but also impose more restrictions on how state lawmakers can change or alter statutes approved or rejected by citizens.

State Sen. Denny Hoskins, who is also running for Secretary of State, says he wants the threshold raised as a means of protecting citizens from being deceived into voting for something they don’t actually want.

“We see a lot of dark money, special interest groups from California, New York, that are filing initiative petitions and trying to get these passed here in the state of Missouri without any oversight or any vetting process; they can sure make a 30-second soundbite or 30-second commercial, very enticing in order to change the Missouri Constitution,” Hoskins told the news bureau.

The Warrensburg Republican added that he wants to see the threshold raised not only for citizens but for initiatives introduced by the state legislature as well.

A new statewide political committee, Missourians for Fair Governance, was launched to directly oppose any changes to the state’s IP process.

“Politicians are kept under control of the voters by the citizen initiative process,” said Scott Charton, the committee’s spokesperson. “It’s the way that people can speak, and they can put their will into law.”

Charton argues that shifting the passage threshold to 60% automatically advantages the “no” side on any question that comes before voters, creating an unfair disadvantage. Moreover, Charton argues that this measure is a solution in search of an actual problem.

“This is over 100 years time, a good process,” Charton said. “It works. It doesn’t need fixing. But politicians want to take away the people’s right to set the agenda and to put laws in place. That’s not right. It shouldn’t be weakened.”

Recently, Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment through an initiative petition, which enshrined the framework for Missouri’s legal marijuana industry into the constitution. The vote was 53% to 47%, meaning that the measure would have failed under the proposed changes to the IP process.

