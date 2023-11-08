Surprise Squad
Manchester annexation bid fails

The proposed annexation area in Manchester.
By Jon Kipper and Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV) – The Manchester annexation failed to pass on Tuesday.

At the polls Tuesday, voters had to decide whether the city of Manchester would add 6,600 residents through the annexation of a portion of unincorporated St. Louis County, in what would be the northeast part of the city. The area was to the east of the city’s current boundaries, from Enchanted Parkway to Barrett Station Road on the west and south to Carmen Road.

The issue had led to both St. Louis County and the city of Manchester holding dueling town halls to tell residents why they should or should not vote for annexation.

The city would have added millions of dollars annually, and Mayor Mike Clement said they’d use those funds to fix streets and sidewalks in the annexed area.

The annexation needed to be approved by a majority of voters inside Manchester and the area the city is seeking to add, for it to go into effect. Voters in the City of Manchester approved the proposition, but the residents in the area set for annexation voted against the proposition.

