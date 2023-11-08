Major Case Squad investigating Collinsville homicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a Wednesday morning homicide in Collinsville.

Police said neighbors in the 500 block of Loop Street found an unresponsive man lying in a ditch before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Tyrese L. Owens, 21, who lived in the 500 block Loop Street, was pronounced dead by the Madison County Coroners Office. Police said Owens had a serious laceration to his torso.

Collinsville police requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad. There are currently 20 investigators on the case.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131 (x5300).

