Judge denies allowing killer of Edwardsville attorney to withdraw plea

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A Madison County, Illinois, judge will not allow the killer of a well-known Edwardsville attorney to withdraw his guilty plea.

Circuit Judge Kyle Napp on Wednesday denied a request by 32-year-old Timothy Banowetz to vacate his guilty plea and 70-year sentence for the January 2020 murder and armed robbery of Randy Gori at his home in Edwardsville.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, whose office opposed a retrial for Banowetz, described the convicted killer’s attempt as “absurd legal gamesmanship.”

“We hope this ruling brings an end to this convicted murderer’s absurd legal gamesmanship,” Haine said in a news release. “We are going to continue make every possible effort to ensure this brutal individual serves every day of his 70-year sentence, so fully deserved, so that the family and loved ones of Randy Gori can continue to heal with a sense of closure.”

Under Illinois law, Banowetz had 30 days from his December 2021 plea to file a motion to withdraw it. Court officials did not receive his motion until a year later in December 2022.

Banowetz claimed it got held up in the prison mail. Prosecutors were able to prove otherwise during the hearing before Napp on Wednesday.

The vicious murder of Gori, who was noted for his charitable efforts in the Metro East, happened while two children were home. Banowetz restrained the family and led Gori inside to rob him. He then stabbed Gori while inside the basement of Gori’s home.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s located Gori near the scene wearing a bloody shirt. When they found him a note describing the crime fell form his pocket, according to the release.

