Jewish Federation placing hostages of Israel-Hamas War on billboards across St. Louis metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Billboards showing hostages captured during the Israel-Hamas War are popping up across St. Louis highways.

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis told First Alert 4 it has placed several billboards across the St. Louis area to remind people innocent people are still not free during this war.

“I think one thing that really matters now is for people to remember that we’ve still got these hostages that are held captive and we need to work to get them out safely,” said Bob Newmark, board chair for the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. “It’s our intention to keep them [billboards] up as long as we need to be praying for the safe return of the hostages.”

Newmark said Israeli and U.S. officials are working hard for the release of hostages, but admits he’s not sure how to go about that and defeat Hamas at the same time.

“Any kind of a pause in this fight with Hamas will just benefit Hamas, and in my view, it won’t actually help the Palestinian people,” he added.

“We should end it by ceasefire number one, and then all innocent people should go home,” said Yazeed Abuhuzaimah, a Palestinian and spokesperson for the IMAM Council of Metropolitan St. Louis, which is a group of Muslim faith leaders. “You have to understand that we’re religious leaders here, we’re not politicians. We’re looking for peace more than anything else.”

