Breast implants help save De Soto man during rare double lung transplant

CHICAGO (KMOV) - When De Soto native David “Davey” Bauer decided to quit smoking after more than a decade, he thought vaping would be a safer, healthier alternative.

“Vaping felt better, and I thought it was the healthier alternative, but in all honesty, I found it more addicting than cigarettes,” said Bauer.

In April, Bauer discovered how far-reaching his decisions may have been.

A bout of influenza developed into an antibiotic-resistant lung infection. Bauer’s condition worsened to the point he was placed on a device which did the work of his heart and lungs, but a rare double-lung transplant was his only option for survival.

Rade Tomic, MD, pulmonologist and medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Canning Thoracic Institute Lung Transplant Program, said Bauer’s lungs were so heavily infected they started to liquify.

“If you looked at his X-ray, there was nothing left – the lungs were completely filled with puss,” Tomic said. “When we received a call from Davey’s medical team in St. Louis, we thought we could help him, but it was also very clear he wouldn’t survive the transplant in his current condition.”

Tomic said Bauer needed to clear the infection before a transplant could be performed. The only was to do that was to remove both lungs.

“This was unchartered territory for us, but our team knew if we couldn’t help Davey, no one else could,” Tomic said.

Surgeons came up with a strategy to remove Bauer’s lungs and attach an artificial lung to keep his blood flowing. However, with both lungs removed physicians had to find a way to keep his heart from collapsing into his chest cavity.

Physicians were able to come up with a solution, but not what one might expect. The answer to keeping Bauer’s heart from collapsing was breast implants.

Ankit Bharat, MD, chief of thoracic surgery and director of the Canning Thoracic Institute said he never imagined a cosmetic implant could help save lives. The technology used to help save Bauer could in the years ahead be applied to other cases.

“One of our plastic surgeons was very gracious to give us a rapid-fire course on the different types, shapes and sizes of breast implants, so we picked out a couple options and some of them were easier than others to mold inside Davey’s chest, with the DD option being the best fit,” Bharat said. “I never imagined we’d be using DD breast implants to help bridge a patient to lung transplantation, but our team is known for taking on the most difficult cases and thinking outside the box to save lives.”

After the procedure on May 26, Bauer’s body began clearing the infection. The following day, a donor was located, the breast implants were removed, and the transplant was deemed a success. After several months in intensive care, in late September he was discharged and began rehabilitative therapy.

He is also now a non-smoker and a non-vaper.

Bauer said he was grateful to be alive and thanked the team at Northwestern Medicine, as well as his family and his girlfriend for making that happen.

“While we don’t have definitive ways of proving my years of vaping caused my medical condition, doctors do know for a fact that vaping causes lung injury,” Bauer said. “If I could go back in time, I never would have picked up a cigarette or vape pen, and I hope my story can help encourage others to quit, because I wouldn’t wish this difficult journey on anyone.”

Being the first Northwestern Medicine double lung transplant using breast implants, Bauer has also taken on a new nickname – “DD Davey.”

“I plan to get a t-shirt made that says ‘DD Davey’ on it and change all my gaming profiles,” he said. “But in all seriousness, I’m so proud to be the first Northwestern Medicine patient to undergo this innovative procedure, and I hope this medical first paves the way for more critically ill patients to receive lung transplants in the near future.”

